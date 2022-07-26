Save 54% on Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 cross-platform gaming headset at new low of $60

Amazon is currently offering the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Performance Gaming Headset in Black for $59.97 shipped. Normally going for $130 like it does from Turtle Beach directly, this 54% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve tracked. This gaming headset utilizes Turtle Beach’s 50mm Nanoclear drivers to deliver the brand’s “signature esports audio tuning” with support for spatial audio technologies for even more immersion in games. The earcup cushions are made from memory foam with infused cooling gel to keep the headset comfortable during those long gaming sessions. You can also use this across practically any platform since it uses a 3.5mm audio connection. Head over to our announcement coverage to learn more about this headset and keep reading for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, then you may be more interested in the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $30. This option uses similar 50mm drivers with HyperX’s signature memory foam to ensure comfort during prolonged gaming sessions. The swivel-to-mute microphone will reject background noise to help your teammates hear you clearly with intuitive volume control on the headset earcup. You will also have cross-platform support here with the same 3.5mm audio connection being utilized. If you’re taking a break, you can rest the headset around your neck with the earcups swiveling 90 degrees to lay flat.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB Gaming Headset for $40 which is the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you’ll have access to virtual 7.1-channel surround sound so you can hear where your enemies are coming from.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Performance Gaming Headset features:

The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Pro Performance Gaming Headset builds on the Elite Pro legacy with the next generation of audio performance across platforms and PC. Custom-tuned 50mm Nanoclear over-ear speakers deliver championship performance, optimized to support spatial audio technologies and a TruSpeak Pro Gaming TruSpeak Microphone provides crystal clear chat. For PC gamers, the included PC splitter cable easily connects your battlestation. Aerofit Ear Cushions deliver comfort, passive noise isolation and deeper bass response by combining smooth athletic fabric and cooling gel-infused memory foam for unmatched comfort. Additionally, the sleek metal floating headband and exclusive ProSpecs glasses relief system provides added comfort so you can play for hours.

