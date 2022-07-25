ROCCAT’s Elo 7.1 USB gaming headset returns to all-time low at 43% off, now $40

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB PC Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver “visual audio” that comes from 7.1-channel surround sound, this headset also delivers 360-degree characteristics which “let you pinpoint enemy locations” when in-game. You also can monitor your own microphone to hear the level up your voice to help keep you from yelling into the mic. This headset also has NanoClear 50mm drivers from Turtle Beach in tow to help deliver “crisp highs and thundering lows.” Take a closer look in our announcement coverage as well as our hands-on review of the Air model to learn more. Head below for more.

Put your savings toward this premium aluminum and walnut headphone stand that can be picked up for $25 at Amazon. It offers a stylish look and is comprised of both metal and wood making it a great addition to any setup. Plus, it’ll keep your headphones always within reach without cluttering up the desk.

Ready to further outfit your gaming setup? Well, there are plenty of gaming deals to cash in on today. Just this morning, we found deals on the SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard with a customizable OLED smart display at $136, as well as the first sales ever on both HyperX and Razer mice.

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Headset features:

The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB PC Gaming Headset lets you pinpoint enemy locations with ease thanks to 360 degree visual audio powered by precision-tuned 50mm Neodymium drivers. Exceptional surround sound accuracy is matched by next-level ergonomics with a dynamic fit unique to you. Superior memory foam and a self-adjusting headband mean you can wear it for hours on end and it’ll stay as invisible and weightless as when you first put it on.

