Save up to 36% on Ultraloq U-Bolt smart locks with Apple Watch support, more from $74

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Ultraloq smart lock packages. First up, you can score the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Bluetooth Enabled Fingerprint and Keypad Smart Lock for $115.99 with free shipping for Prime members and a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one is relegated to Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone, but the Wi-Fi model is also marked down to $126.99 via the pull-down menu on the listing page. Regularly $179 and $199, respectively (currently marked down to $159 and $169 at Amazon), today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find with as much as 36% in savings. This pro model Ultraloq delivers 6-in-1 entry with a 360-degree fingerprint scanner, auto proximity unlock, shake to open, and more (mechanical key as well just in case). It also works with Alexa, an Apple Watch app, and Google Assistant as well as IFTTT setups and allows for remote access, a log of who’s entered, and the ability to share temporary unlock access with guests. More deals and details below.

Today’s Woot sale also has the standard issue model marked down from $74 that drops the fingerprint scanner from the equation but delivers a nearly identical feature set otherwise. You’ll also find the Wi-Fi enabled option on sale, much like the pro model above. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Alongside this morning’s price drops on TP-Link’s new Kasa HomeKit smart plugs, we are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on eufy’s all-new Dual Camera Video Doorbell. Another notable option for making your entryway more convenient and intelligent, you’ll find all of the details on this offer and more starting from $50 in our previous roundup. Just be sure to also scope out the new Lockly options we covered as well.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro features:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n)

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

