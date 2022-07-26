Bring four of TP-Link’s new Kasa HomeKit smart plugs to your Siri setup at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of TP-Link’s latest Kasa HomeKit Smart Plugs at $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this is one of the first discounts to date, the second-best yet at within $4 of the all-time low from last month, and 20% in savings. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

As notable as the lead deal is for those who want the latest and greatest, or just want to take advantage of HomeKit control, there are of course ways to get in on the smart plug game for less. A 4-pack of its standard offerings will only set you back $25 right now at Amazon, offering much of the same form-factor for 38% less. These won’t work with Siri nor will they monitor energy usage, but the support for Alexa and Assistant will be enough for many smart home owners.

HomeKit adopters will also want to check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide today. This week we notably saw a collection of rare Philips Hue discounts go live thanks to an extra 15% off Amazon sale starting at $13. Including everything from color light bulbs to addressable RGB lamps and more, everything is marked down to some of the best prices yet.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!