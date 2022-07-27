Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED sees 1-day discount down to $280 (Save $119)

Today only, Woot is discounting the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS style to $279.99 in the (PRODUCT)RED colorway. Shipping is free for Prime members, with an expected $6 fee otherwise. Normally fetching $399, this is the first new condition price cut we’ve seen all year and now sits at within $30 of the refurbished offers we’ve been seeing as of late. This is $119 in savings regardless and a rare chance to save if you don’t mind going with the limited colorway selection.

While this might not be the latest wearable from Apple, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’ll be sacrificing all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, Series 6 and 7 models share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to supplement your new fitness-focused wearable with a more elegant strap, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

As far as other Apple discounts go now that we’re halfway through the week, most of the savings are dominated by price cuts on the latest MacBooks. On the flagship side of the lineup, Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are now sitting at all-time lows from $1,749 with at least $250 in savings attached. Though if you’d prefer going with a newer model that isn’t quite as powerful, the just-released M2 MacBook Pro is back in stock at the all-time low of $1,234.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!