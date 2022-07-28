Canon launches new R10 24MP APS-C mirrorless camera with entry-level $979 price tag

After being announced back in late May, Canon is officially launching its all-new EOS R10 mirrorless camera. Expanding the popular R series of cameras, the R10 is the first to use an APS-C 24MP sensor as the entry-level option. The R7 was announced at the same time, but it is expected to launch later this year and is one tier higher than the R10 that is launching today.

The all-new Canon EOS R10 mirrorless camera is the new entry-level model in the R series with its 24MP APS-C image sensor and Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology that allows the camera to shoot up to 15 FPS with its mechanical shutter (23 FPS with electronic shutter). This sleek camera emphasizes “portability without sacrificing on capability” with the feature set built into the R10, making it adept in both the photography and video worlds. The 24MP resolution of this camera is the sweet spot for those just getting into photography with the quality being an improvement over your phone’s cameras while also allowing for 4K recording. The same image processor from the R3 is used here to support high-speed tasks like continuous shooting with autofocus and auto exposure readings before each frame.

You’ll be able to frame your photos and videos using either the 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder with its 120Hz refresh rate creating a “vivid, realistic motion portrayal,” or the 3-inch vari-angle LCD touch screen with this display having a 1.03m-dot resolution with this screen being the best option for those recording videos or even taking selfies. As with all the R series cameras, the R10 utilizes the RF lens mounting system with full backward compatibility with EF lenses when you use the EF-EOS R Mount Adapter. When it comes to 4K video recording, you can record at 60p using a cropped portion of the sensor or at 30p with the camera using an oversampled 6K recording area for improved “sharpness, reduced moiré, and lower noise” for better overall quality.

Canon EOS R10 availability

The all-new Canon EOS R10 mirrorless camera is shipping today with three main options to choose from: body only, 18-45mm lens bundle, and 18-150mm lens bundle. If you are just looking to pick up the camera itself and use lenses you already have, the body can be had for $979. The 18-45mm lens bundle will get you started out with a native RF mount lens for $1,099 and the 18-150mm lens bundle goes for $1,379. For those who want to use their existing EF lenses with their new R series camera, you can pick up the adapter for $99. Head below for links to retailers where you can order your new Canon EOS R10 today.

9to5Toys’ Take:

If you’ve been looking to jump into the world of photography or already use Canon DSLRs and are looking for the next step, the EOS R10 is a great option. This camera will work great for pretty much anyone and can even be valuable for those professionals who may want a secondary camera to carry around.

