Enjoy a year of Amazon Kids+ while it’s down to just $25 in one of its first discounts of the year

Amazon is currently offering 1-year of its Kids+ subscription service for $24.99. Normally $48 for Prime members or $79 for those without a membership, this is one of the first discounts we’ve seen so far this year, and comes within $5 of our last mention from January. On Amazon’s child-focused subscription service, you’ll find a plethora of content for kids of all ages, ranging from 3- to 12-years old. Whether you are looking for child-safe apps, movies, music, or games, Amazon Kids+ is a great way to get that, and today’s deal delivers it at a budget-friendly cost. Kids+ is available on Alexa devices as well as Kindle and Fire tablets. Want to learn more about Kids+? Check out our announcement coverage to find out everything that’s included.

If you’re looking for content to read for yourself, then consider checking out Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription. Right now you can score a FREE 30-day trial to the service and read millions of books for no charge. If you love it, then a 2-month subscription is on sale for $5 from its normal $20 going rate and allows you to continue reading well all summer without having to buy individual titles.

For on-the-go entertainment, don’t forget that Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 is seeing its first discount so far at $100 off. Now $250, this marks the best time yet to pick up the latest Galaxy Tab S6. It packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen, Snapdragon 720G processor, and support for the S-Pen out of the box.

Amazon Kids+ features:

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

