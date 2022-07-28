Bring JBL’s regularly $130 waterproof Flip 5 speaker on summer adventures for $80

Today only, as part of its latest flash sale, B&H is now offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Steel White for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $130 like it fetches on Amazon, you have another 10 hours to score this particularly notable offer. Today’s sale is $50 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This model features JBL’s racetrack-shaped driver to deliver “booming bass in a small package” alongside a water bottle-sized form-factor. You’ll also find a “durable fabric material and rugged rubber” housing with IPX7 waterproofing for the beach, bike rides, and just about all of your summer adventures alongside up to 12 hours of wireless playback per charge. More details below.

Get in the JBL portable audio game for less with the Clip 4 model. This one features a sort of carabiner-style clip handle along the top with a similar fabric construction and waterproof rating for $50 shipped on Amazon.

For something more intelligent you can use around the house, take a look at Belkin’s Google Assistant SoundForm Elite. The regularly $200 Google Assistant speaker is now marked down to $90 for today only as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. You can get a closer look at the feature set in this morning’s coverage and be sure to dive into Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays while they are at the best prices of the year.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features:

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Feel your music. Flip 5’s all new racetrack-shaped driver delivers bold JBL signature sound. Enjoy booming bass in a small package.

PORTABLE DESIGN: Slip this little speaker onto your wrist and get grooving. Its durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing keep the Flip 5 safe while you let loose in the great outdoors.

12 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Don’t sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. Flip 5 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime. Keep the music going longer and louder with JBL’s signature sound.

WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, with up to xx ft wireless range

