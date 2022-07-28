Belkin’s Google Assistant SoundForm Elite with Qi charging up to $110 off for today only at $90

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Google Assistant edition of the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $89.99 shipped. This one fetches $300 directly from Belkin (although it is on sale for $150 as part of Belkin’s latest summer flash sale) and more typically sells for $200 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is at least $110 off the going rate, matching our previous mention and about $34 under the price Amazon charges for the Alexa edition. You’re looking at a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker with built-in voice commands, typical wireless Bluetooth audio streaming from all of your smart gear, and Devialet-engineered sound quality with the ability to connect to other gear to create a whole-home audio experience. From there, you’ll also find a 10W Qi wireless charging pad mounted along the top so you can just drop your smartphone on to juice it back up. Head below for more details.

While it won’t deliver the built-in charging pad like the Belkin SoundForm Elite above, another notable and more afrodable smart speaker option is Amazon’s Echo (4th Gen). This one also delivers typical streaming functionality alongside integrated voice command action via Alexa and even deeper integration with the rest of your smart home at $60 shipped.

Then go head over to our smart home deal hub for additional offers on security cameras, smartphone-controlled plugs, and much more. One standout sale here has Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays back down at the lowest prices of the year with deals starting from $30. You can browse through all of the options in yesterday’s roundup right here.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

Give your home a high-performing smart speaker that combines the extraordinary acoustic architecture of sound pioneer Devialet with fast wireless charging and award-winning design. Create a whole-home audio experience and play your music in multiple rooms at the same time. Designed to pair with another SOUNDFORM Elite, or any Hey Google-enabled smart speaker, it’s easy to listen to the playlists, podcasts, and songs you love no matter what room you are in.

