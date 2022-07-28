Rare price drops hit Lockly’s Secure Plus Latch and Deadbolt smart locks starting from $207

Amazon is currently offering the Lockly Secure Plus Latch Bluetooth Smart Lock for $224.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this rare $25 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this lock since mid-May. This smart lock takes the position of your door handle and includes four different methods to unlock said door: the keypad, the fingerprint sensor, the app, or the physical backup key. The Lock uses Lockly’s patented peek-proof keypad with the display shuffling numbers around with the 3D fingerprint sensor reading your finger in just “0.5 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second.” Those who are set up with the app can control the lock from their phone with the ability to integrate Alexa or Assistant with an optional Wi-Fi hub link. Be sure to check out our review of the Pro version to get a better idea of what to expect and head below for an additional Lockly deal.

Alongside today’s deal on the Lockly Secure Plus Latch, Amazon is offering the deadbolt version of this Bluetooth Smart Lock for $206.99, down $23 from its usual price of $230. Just like the lock above, the Lockly Secure Plus Deadbolt features four methods of unlocking: the keypad, fingerprint sensor, app control, and backup key. For added security, you can configure the auto-lock delay to ensure the front door always gets locked behind your kids when they get home from school. Since these locks are from the same series, the feature set between them is nearly identical with the same Alexa and Assistant support with the Lockly Wi-Fi Hub, which you can get for $80.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for additional deals on locks, cameras, lights, and more. We are currently tracking a deal on eufy’s newest Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock with Wireless Keypad which is seeing its first price drop down to $125. Unlike the Lockly options here, this one installs over your existing deadbolt which makes it a great option for those in apartments or rental homes.

Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Smart Lock features:

3D Biometric fingerprint sensor is unlike other optical readers that can easily be tricked by using images of fingerprints.

Remotely lock and unlock your door or simply check the status from anywhere using the Lockly mobile app

Generate Offline Access that expire within a specific period of time you set to anyone needing access. Codes do not require users to download an app or have a Wi-Fi or Internet connection.

