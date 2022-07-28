Logitech Litra Glow illuminates your streaming setup on a budget with first discount to $50

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, this is marking the very first discount since first launching back at the beginning of the year at $10 off. Logitech’s new Litra Glow arrives as an affordable and compact solution for adding a bit more light to streaming setups or Zoom calls. Powered over USB, the light features an adjustable output that lets you change brightness and lighting temperature with the onboard buttons around back or through the companion Logitech G Hub app. There’s also an adjustable mount that can rest on the top of a monitor or MacBook to get the right angle. Dive into our launch coverage for some hands-on insight and the head below for more.

Designed to take on some of the other popular stream lights on the market with a more affordable price tag, the Litra Glow undercuts the likes of the Elgato Key Light and other solutions out there. So at the $50 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an alternative for less from a well-known brand. Sure there are plenty of options out there from companies you’ve never heard of, but none that come backed by the same feature set as the lead deal.

Logitech Litra Glow feature:

Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy. Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting, providing flawless webcam lighting. Whether gaming, podcasting or broadcasting, Litra Glow adjustable LED light has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming.

