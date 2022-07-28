Samson’s Go USB condenser microphone falls to lowest price in over a year at just $30

Amazon is offering the Samson Go USB Condenser Microphone for $29.99 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal marks the best price we’ve seen in over a year. This portable USB condenser microphone is perfect to use while traveling or at home for higher-quality audio when streaming, in meetings, or just video calling home. It’s plug-and-play and requires no drivers to be installed as well. Plus, once you’re done, simply fold it down and it stores easy in your laptop bag or purse. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the Samson namesake and instead opt for this USB microphone at $20 on Amazon. It features a slightly different overall design but still connects to your computer over USB and comes with a desktop stand. While not from a well-known brand, this microphone does deliver 192kHz/24-bit recording, which is pretty high-quality for this price point.

Speaking of working on-the-go, did you see that the latest Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor is on sale for $350 off? That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and drops the premium tablet to $950. Then, swing by our dedicated guide for other great PC accessories on sale, like this desk for $36 at a new all-time low.

Samson Go USB Microphone features:

Samson Go Mic is a multi-pattern, portable USB microphone for podcasters, streamers, musicians or anyone looking to improve the quality of their digital audio. Go Mic ensures your words create the impact you’re looking for while providing an easy solution to enhance the quality of your communication. On the road for work? Make sure your friends and family can hear you like you’re in the room with them. Online meeting with potential clients? With Go Mic, you can make any online interaction clearer and more personal.

