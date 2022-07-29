ASUS’ latest TUF M4 Air 47g lightweight gaming mouse sees first discount to $42

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $41.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen at Amazon for this recently-released mouse. Coming in with a light 47g weight, this mouse still “maintains durability and structural integrity” thanks to ASUS’ Air Shell design. It also features six tactile and programmable buttons and both the left and right click are separated from the top cover to provide a better overall experience. The mouse even features a 16,000 DPI sensor with on-the-fly DPI adjustment so you can cycle through various levels of sensitivity. Plus, it’s IPX6 water-resistant so sweat or spilled drinks won’t affect the mouse. Keep reading for more.

Though it only saves a few bucks, you could instead check out the Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse for $38 at Amazon. The reason it’s more affordable while being so iconic is that it’s heavier and not made to be super lightweight. But, it does have a 25,600 DPI sensor and would make a great choice for a wired gaming setup for sure.

Don’t forget about the other PC gaming deals that we’ve found at Amazon lately. For starters, there’s a number of graphics cards from the NVIDIA RTX 30-series lineup, including 3070 and up to the 3090 Ti with prices from $580. Plus, there’s the Acer Predator Curved 35-inch 1440p 100Hz gaming monitor on sale for $550, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked for it.

ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air Mouse features:

A lightweight wired gaming mouse with 16,000 dpi sensor, six programmable buttons, ultralight Air Shell,IPX6 water resistance , ASUS Antibacterial Guard, TUF Gaming Paracord and pure PTFE feet.

