Dyson’s originally over $500 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan is yours for $250 (Today only, refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan for $249.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $475 in new condition at Amazon where renewed models are listed at $325, today’s deal is up to $225 in savings, $50 below the Dyson refurb deal, and the lowest total we can find. This model also originally fetched over $500 when it first released. Combining Dyson’s air purifier action with its bladeless fan tech, it will keep you cool in the warmer months and clean your air all year round. Smartphone control, real-time air quality reports, Alexa voice commands come by way of the Dyson app alongside its ability to remove “up to 99.97%” of allergens and pollutants.” It ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty and you’ll find more details on the refurbishment process below.

While it certainly won’t be as intelligent or deliver the smartphone control, you can save a ton with the Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan. It sells on Amazon for $80 shipped with six speed settings, a 12-hour time, and a similar oscillating bladeless approach. Take a closer look right here.

Alongside these rare deals on Lockly’s Secure Plus Latch and Deadbolt smart locks starting from $207, our smart home hub features loads of the best price drops on all of the biggest brands in the space. Another standout offer there is TP-Link’s new Kasa HomeKit smart plugs with 4-packs on sale from $40. Dive into our deal coverage right here for more details and don’t forget about this offer on eufy’s all-new Dual Camera Video Doorbell as well.

More details on the Dyson refurbishment process:

All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link features:

The Dyson Pure Cool Link purifier fan automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns such as pollen, bacteria and pet dander from your home. The 360 degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter removes indoor air pollutants while a second layer of activated carbon captures household odors and potentially harmful toxins such as paint fumes.

