Yamaha’s new PC/console game streaming mixer with 4K/60 pass-through, 3D sound, more

Yamaha is entering the game streaming space with its first-ever game streaming audio mixer. While there are loads of notable options out there when it comes to streaming and running audio for your game-centric rig, the new ZG01 Gaming Mixer from Yamaha has a number of interesting tricks up its sleeve. For everyone from casual players to eSports pros and Twitch broadcasters, the new streaming audio mixer delivers USB audio interface action alongside mic/vocal effects, 3D surround sound, and “competitive-gaming focus modes,” among other things. Head below for more details.

New ZG01 game streaming audio mixer

The new ZG01 game streaming audio mixer is designed for games as well as competitive pros and live-streaming broadcasters with the ability to “quickly manage sound levels and effects in real-time,” while accessing mic settings and voice effects (including compression, limiter, reverb, pitch, radio voice, and more).

It connects to your rig over USB-C and makes use of a special driver “that recognizes your computer as multiple virtual devices for the game, voice chat and streaming apps.” It can also connect with gaming consoles to access game audio via its built-in 2-in/1-out HDMI switcher with up to 4K/60 video pass-through alongside a smartphone aux jack.

Alongside Yamaha’s decades of “know-how in the area of Digital Sound-field Processing,” it also delivers some interesting 3D audio capabilities:

With ZG Surround, the mixer accepts up to 7.1-channel surround sound from USB or HDMI inputs. It converts it to 3D surround sound using the company’s proprietary ViReal technology, allowing you to experience games in ultra-realistic immersion using any standard stereo gaming headset or headphones. Focus Modes allow you to customize your soundscape to suit a variety of game titles, scenes and playing styles, such as suppressing the sound of your own character’s voice or emphasizing the game’s environmental sounds.

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature set at a glance:

Advanced mic settings and voice effects (compression, limiter, reverb, pitch, radio voice and more) to fine-tune and personalize your voice, plus echo and censor beep buttons

Supports gaming headsets with a built-in mic or a dedicated mic via the rear-panel XLR / TRS combo jack; 48V phantom power for condenser mics

3D surround sound and unique gaming focus modes immerse you in the action and give you an edge up on your competitors

Works with Windows/Mac computers via versatile USB-C interface; driver allows audio to be assigned to two different apps — perfect for use with Discord and OBS/Streamlabs

This new mixer allows you to tailor the game audio, your voice, and the voice of the person you are chatting with to your own playback environment, while simultaneously providing the ideal audio signal to both your chat partner and the audience you are streaming to.

The new Yamaha ZG01 game streaming audio mixer is available now at $299.99.

