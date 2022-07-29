Save 23% on Ring’s latest Video Doorbell Pro 2 at its new all-time low price of $200

B&H is now offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 in Satin Nickel for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $260, as it does from Amazon, this 23% savings marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen for this new video doorbell. With the upgraded 1536p resolution, the doorbell has a 150-degree horizontal and vertical field of view with color night-vision to boot. It also installs into your home’s existing doorbell wiring so you never have to worry about charging batteries with Alexa integration allowing you to see when people arrive at your door on compatible devices and the app giving you a live feed whenever you need it. The Bird’s Eye View feature uses the new 3D motion detection system to show you where someone was on your property. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about the latest video doorbell to enter Ring’s lineup of home security devices.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the new TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime for $48. This video doorbell is the first for the Kasa brand and captures a 2K resolution video with a 160-degree field of view and night vision that can see up to 30 feet away. While this doorbell installs into your home wiring like the Ring option above, it has its own wireless chime that simply plugs into a wall outlet with the app giving you control over what sound it makes. There is 2-way audio here as well so you can tell the delivery driver to leave the package at the door while you’re away. Alexa and Assistant integration, local video recording, and person detection round out this video doorbell.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. Right now we’re tracking a deal on Lockly’s Secure Plus series of Bluetooth Smart Locks starting at $207. These rare deals will replace your existing door handle or deadbolt lock to add app control and a digital keypad so guests can unlock your home without you.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features:

Can’t get the door? We’ve got you covered. With built-in Alexa Greetings, an exclusive Ring Protect Plan feature, Video Doorbell Pro 2 automatically greets anyone who stops by, lets delivery drivers know where to leave your packages, and records detailed video messages, all on its own.

Pinpoint motion and distance with 3D Motion Detection, the first feature of its kind. Set a motion perimeter up to 30ft away and know exactly when and where someone steps onto your property. With Bird’s Eye View, get an aerial view of your yard to see where visitors went or if someone’s hanging around.

Receive real-time notifications on your phone and tablet, get real-time video and audio with the Live View button, control and customize important security settings, get exclusive features, and save and share videos, photos with an optional Ring Protect Plan. Control everything with one simple app.

