Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to all-time low of $390 in 1-day refurb woot sale (Orig. $800), more

Woot is kicking off its latest certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale for today only, discounting a selection of previous-generation handsets in the process starting at $115. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies otherwise. At the top of the list, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 5G 128GB is down to $389.99. Originally fetching $800, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $410 off while also beating our previous mention by $69. This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model just hit the scene earlier in the year, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level Galaxy S21 smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty. Then head below for more.

As for other ways to get in on the unlocked Android game, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts up for grabs in Woot’s 1-day sale. You’ll find a collection of previous-generation handsets in certified refurbished condition, all of which are backed by the same warranty above. Ranging from some previous flagships to even more affordable models for family members who don’t need the latest and greatest, be sure to check out everything before the sale ends.

Though if you are after the latest from Samsung, today we’re tracking a discount on its new Galaxy Tab S8+ to close out the work week. Delivering an Android experience centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, there’s $144 in savings to be had on the 12.4-inch tablet at an all-time low of $756.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K.

