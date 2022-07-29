Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip falls to $756 low (Save $144)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $755.83 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $144 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $10 below previous mentions. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s latest Android tablet lineup, the more entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 is a worthwhile alternative to consider. Delivering a smaller 11-inch LCD display, this model starts from $629 at Amazon and packs much of the same Gen 1 SoC performance as well as Wi-Fi 6E support otherwise.

While not as high-end as either of these flagship releases, Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 is also on sale today to close out the work week. This more mid-tier release improves upon the original model first released in 2020 with an updated processor and support for Android 12 right out of the box. And now on sale for the very first time, the tablet is down to $250 with $100 in savings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

