Latest 2TB USB-C 3.2 Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD hits all-time low at $120

Update: Amazon us now offering a massive price drop on the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD from $119.99 shipped at well under the previous $200 price tag detailed below.
After the 1TB model dropped to the best price ever for Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive down at $199.99 shipped. Now available at the discounted rate in all colorways, the regularly $240 SSD is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It launched back in April and remains the latest model in Samsung’s portable lineup with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, USB-C connectivity, and up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates. Alongside the rubberized outer shell, it also features an IP65 rating for protection against water and dust and we found it to be a notable option in the product category after going hands-on with it a few months ago. Additional details below.
You’ll also want to check out this deal on PNY’s latest V2 portable SSD as well. While this option delivers a lighter 500GB capacity, if you can make do with less storage space it is an even more affordable solution that can move data even faster (up to 1,100MB/s). It might not be quite as protected as the T7 Shield and comes from an arguably less desirable company to some, PNY is a trusted storage brand delivering notable value on its latest lineup of portable SSDs from $60 right now.
On the internal SSD side of things, we are tracking a pair of notable all-time lows right now. First up, we have CORSAIR’s 4TB MP600 PRO XT M.2 at low of $580. But if you don’t need that much space, dive into the still live offer on the heatsink-equipped Samsung 7,000MB/s 980 PRO SSD down at $140.
Samsung’s latest T7 Shield SSD features:
- RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance
- KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects
- MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop
