One of the best prices yet on Arcade1Up CounterCades from $104.50, plus much more

Reg. $180+ $104.50+

QVC is now offering one of the best prices we have tracked on the Arcade1Up CounterCade machines. You can land the PAC-MAN, Galaga 88, for Ms. PAC-MAN models for $104.59 including shipping when you apply code OFFER at checkout. The PAC-Man edition, for example, carries a regular price of $180 and is currently on sale for $120 shipped at GameStop. Outside of some in-store pickup offers, today’s deal is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked on the Arcade1Up CounterCade models. Alongside the built-in games, you’re looking at countertop-sized arcade cabinets with 8-inch color screens, “real feel” arcade controls, a light-up marquee. a headphone jack, and coinless operation. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals. 

Then go hit up our coverage of Arcade1Up’s new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets with built-in Wi-Fi action and multiplayer that were unveiled at the beginning of last month. Before that, the brand expanded its Legacy collection with Mortal Kombat, MIDWAY, and other new cabinets you can take a closer look at right here

Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN CounterCade features:

Relive your glory days of gaming in the comfort of your own home with this compact arcade machine! Complete with original artwork and coinless operation (every kid’s dream!), the tabletop design adds the ultimate cool factor to your finished basement, man cave, or home office. From Arcade1Up.

