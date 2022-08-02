Get the karaoke and strobe lights going with JBL’s PartyBox 110 Speaker at $300 ($100 off)

For today only, Woot is offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker for $299.95 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy and Amazon where we have ever seen it go for less, this is a solid $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. A far more affordable option than the 310 model, especially with today’s deal, it will still have you finishing off the last month or so of the summer with some fun LED lighting and karaoke action. It delivers 160W of power with a dedicated Bass Boost function, 12 hours of wireless battery life, and an IPX4 splash proof design to protect it from mishaps, fun at the beach, and more. Alongside smartphone audio control via the JBL PartyBox app, you can also make use of synched color lighting with customizable strobes and patterns to take the party vibes up a notch. More details below.

While it might not come with that JBL signature sound, a notable lower-cost alternative would be something like the Philips X3206 Bluetooth Party Speaker. It has slightly longer battery life than today’s lead deal, USB charging ports, and karaoke inputs at $200 shipped, for another $100 in savings.

Alongside the ongoing rare price drops on the Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker, we are also still tracking a notable deal on Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker. This model brings that beloved Bose sound to a portable form-factor ready for days at the beach from $114 shipped. You can get all of the details on this model right here and be sure to swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for even more discounted options.

JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker features:

Bring a whole new dimension to any party with the unique dynamic LED lightrings, synced to the powerful sound and deep bass of the PartyBox 110. Take the PartyBox wherever you go with the splashproof design and plug in a guitar and mic for the ultimate immersive experience. With Bass Boost and loud, powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, your friends won’t just hear the music, they’ll feel it as 12 hours of playtime keeps the party rocking all day or night. Use the PartyBox app for total control as you stream your tunes wirelessly.

