We are getting a bundle of new JBL speakers and headphones today. Just about all of its current generation speakers are getting refreshed today, including the Xtreme 2, GO2, and the JBL Clip 3, but we are also getting new party speakers and a series of truly wireless headphones. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of the updated 2020 JBL audio gear announced today.

New JBL speakers:

To kick-off today’s announcement, let’s take a look at the new JBL speakers. We are getting updated versions of the Xtreme 2, GO2, and the JBL Clip 3 today with upgraded internals, “bold logo design, and hot new colors to match the powerful audio.”

First up is the JBL Xtreme 3 with four “improved” drivers and a pair of JBL Bass Radiators. It boasts 15 hours of battery life, IP67 water- and dust-proof ratings, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB-C power adapter, and three new colorways: black, blue, and a sort of camouflage treatment known as Squad.

The new JBL speakers will begin shipping in October of this year starting with the Xtreme 3 at $349.95 — the same price JBL Xtreme 2 goes for on Amazon right now.

Next up, we have the street fashion-inspired JBL Go 3 — “JBL’s smallest speaker.” This extremely portable model features a 50-hour battery life on a single charge, the same water and dust-proof ratings as the Extreme 3, USB-C connectivity, and an integrated carrying loop. The color options are much more varied here as well with black, blue, blue & pink, red, squad, pink, green, and white options on tap.

The JBL Go 3 will also come available in October at $39.95.

The new JBL Clip 4 also offers a heightened level of portability with its integrated carabiner, but it falls in between today’s new releases in terms of its feature set. The Clip is now both water- and dust-proof like the other new models getting announced today, but it sports double the battery life of the mini Go 3 with its own list of color options: black, blue, blue & pink, red, squad, pink, green and white.

The new JBL Clip 4 is coming in November 2020 at $69.95 or about $10 more than the current generation model is fetching.

Party speakers too:

The new JBL speakers don’t stop there, though. Also part of today’s wide-ranging product unveil, JBL is introducing a pair of new big-boy party drivers as well. The new PartyBox On-The-Go is now available at $299.95, but the upcoming PartyBox 310 won’t begin shipping until September of this year. Here are some of the most notable specs for the new JBL speakers:

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go:

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 100W output

Padded shoulder strap and 6 hours battery life for ultimate portability

Wireless mic included with bass, treble and echo tuning

Light show synced to the beat of the music

Physical mic and guitar inputs

IPX4 splashproof

JBL PartyBox 310:

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 240W output

18-hour battery life and smooth-glide wheels

Dazzling light show synced with PartyBox App control

IPX4 splashproof

Dual mic and guitar inputs with built-in vocal tuning

New JBL Truly Wireless Headphones:

Outside of today’s new JBL speaker announcements, the company is also introducing a pair of new truly wireless earbuds and an updated version of its Tune 220TWS True Wireless in-Ear Headphones.

The JBL Live FREE NC+ are coming in October alongside the new JBL speakers at $149 in black, white, blue, and rose. They boast active noise cancellation with up to 21 hours of combined playback when you factor in the included charging case. They are Qi-compatible, feature a USB-C charging case, implement an IPX7 water-resistance, and have built-in voice assistants courtesy of Google and Amazon.

JBL’s new Reflect MINI TWS are also hitting in October at $149 in black, blue, and white. They are essentially the same as the Live FREE NC+ above in terms of features but are specifically designed for workouts. You’ll find the same active noise canceling with Smart Ambient tech but with added adjustable ear-fins for a secure fit.

Lastly, let’s take a look at JBL’s new Tune 225TWS. These are the brand’s entry-level truly wireless solution that are coming in October at $99.95 in black, white, pink, blue, grey, rose gold. You’ll get 5 hours of playback on-board with an additional 20 via the included charging case, offering up slightly longer battery life than the two aforementioned models. Hands-free calling plus JBL Pure Bass tech and “large 12mm dynamic drivers for powerful sound” round out the specs here.

Be sure to swing by our headphones deal hub for all of the best price drops on Bose, Beats, JBL, Audio-Technica, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!