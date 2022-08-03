Save 50% on SteelSeries’ Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at new low of $100, more

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering a selection of SteelSeries PC gaming peripherals at new all-time low prices. Leading the pack is the SteelSeries Apex Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 50% discount, or solid $100 price drop, marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. The Apex Pro currently goes for $170 from Amazon for comparison. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.4 and 3.6mm. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more. Per-key RGB backlighting is present here as well with a magnetic wrist rest to boot. Be sure to check out our review to learn more then head below for more SteelSeries deals.

More SteelSeries deals:

Apex 7 RGB Gaming Keyboard w/ Brown Switches – $110 (Reg. $160)

(Reg. $160) Ultimate Gaming Bundle – $80 (Reg. $200) Apex 3 Keyboard, Arctis Wireless Headset, Rival 3 Mouse, Mousepad

(Reg. $200) Apex 7 RGB Gaming Keyboard w/ Blue Switches – $110 (Reg. $160)

After checking out today’s Adorama deals, be sure to swing on over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and more peripherals. If you’re looking for a new gaming mouse to make your setup stand out, be sure to take a look at the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse in White/Pink at $30, a new all-time low. Its honeycomb shell with RGB accent lighting will make your setup pop while also helping improve your response times by not slowing you down.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Wired Mechanical Keyboard features:

The apex pro mechanical keyboard solves the shortcomings of gaming keyboards thanks to Omni point mechanical switches, which are for 100 million keypresses. Each individual key can be tweaked to meet your desired actuation, from the world’s fastest feather light touches, to deep and typo-free presses, and anything in between, allowing you to play more accurately, quickly, and confidently. An integrated OLED smart display with on-board storage is your integrated command center for on-the-fly info from your game, music, or discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminum alloy frame makes it the ultimate keyboard for enthusiasts who do not want to settle.

