HyperX’s White Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse sees first substantial drop to $30

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse in the White/Pink colorway for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 40% discount marks the first substantial price drop we’ve seen for this colorway. The honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 60g. The flexible paracord that wraps the USB cable reduces tension and is less likely to get caught while gaming. Grip tape is included with the mouse that can add additional comfort and, as the name implies, grip on the sides and left and right buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the mouse to customize DPI, which goes up to 16,000, RGB lighting, button assignments, and macro recording. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. Here you get a symmetrically designed mouse with nine programmable buttons and onboard memory for three profiles, each with its own customizable button assignments. You can also adjust DPI on the fly up to 2,500 and down to 250 for more precise aiming. The RGB lighting on this mouse can be customized to indicate which profile is currently selected while also adding a personal touch. I use this mouse every day and it works great and my hand does not get cramped after hours of use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a deal on CORSAIR’s premium K100 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard at its new all-time low price of $179. Here you get per-key RGB backlighting, 44-zone 3-sided LightEdge around the keyboard, and get native 4,000Hz polling and key scanning with everything configurable in CORSAIR’s iCUE software.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible. Weighing in at 60 grams, this full-featured, responsive honeycomb shell mouse has everything you need, just without the extra weight. TTC Golden micro switches provide satisfying, reliable clicks so you won’t have to worry about missing inputs. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates provide a smooth, easy glide and responsive movement.

