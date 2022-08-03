Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC now down to $500 (Reg. $1,000)

Today only, Woot is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 512GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally fetching $1,000, you’d currently pay $800 with Amazon’s competing offer clocking in at $300 higher than today’s limited-time discount. All said and done, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

With $500 in savings on the all-new handset, it’s a smart idea to add a case into your cart to double down on the protection. Motorola has a new series of covers out right now for the Edge+ that come in six different styles of durable TPU material. Plus at $20 or less, you won’t have to shell out too much cash for an official case.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone on the other hand is another way to bring home a flagship Android experience on sale. Taking more of a photography-focused approach, the handset arrives with a triple-sensor 12MP camera array that’s backed by a dedicated hardware shutter button and telephoto sensor that can capture some impressive focal lengths. Backed by a 120Hz display, the smartphone is down to $998 with $300 in savings in tow to deliver a new all-time low.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

