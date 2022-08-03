Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC now down to $500 (Reg. $1,000)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonMotorola
$500

Today only, Woot is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 512GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally fetching $1,000, you’d currently pay $800 with Amazon’s competing offer clocking in at $300 higher than today’s limited-time discount. All said and done, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

With $500 in savings on the all-new handset, it’s a smart idea to add a case into your cart to double down on the protection. Motorola has a new series of covers out right now for the Edge+ that come in six different styles of durable TPU material. Plus at $20 or less, you won’t have to shell out too much cash for an official case.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone on the other hand is another way to bring home a flagship Android experience on sale. Taking more of a photography-focused approach, the handset arrives with a triple-sensor 12MP camera array that’s backed by a dedicated hardware shutter button and telephoto sensor that can capture some impressive focal lengths. Backed by a 120Hz display, the smartphone is down to $998 with $300 in savings in tow to deliver a new all-time low.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Motorola

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: August 3, 2022 – Save on Nomad 15W Ma...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Ki...
ChomChom’s popular Pet Hair Remover is down to ju...
Zhiyun Q3 smartphone gimbal with 3-axis stabilizer, bui...
Renpho’s HealthKit smart body scale measures 13 m...
Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo compl...
Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off including p...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The Almost Gone, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments