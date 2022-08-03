Pokémon Presents livestream details Gen 9 Paldea region, latest from Scarlet and Violet, more

After last checking in with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet back in June for the official release dates and a first look at the new Legendaries, the Pokémon Company is back today with its latest Presents showcase. Detailing the latest news from Gen 9, we’re breaking down all of the announcements from today’s virtual event now that the upcoming games are available for pre-order.

Pokémon Presents showcases new Scarlet and Violet news

The latest Pokémon Presents will be going live at 9 a.m. EDT this morning and should deliver around 30 minutes of action on the new titles. We haven’t heard all too much about what to officially expect from Scarlet and Violet as of late, though the latest news did arrive earlier in the summer to give us quite a few first looks. So if you haven’t already learned about the new Legendaries Koraidon and Miraodon, as well as the Pokémon professors from the Gen 9 titles, our previous coverage is worth diving into first.

But what does the latest from the new Pokémon region have in store? We’ll be updating this post throughout the Pokémon Presents showcase this morning with all of the news and reveals from Scarlet and Violet. There will also be information on updates for Pokémon apps to go alongside the mainline Nintendo Switch titles. Be sure to go watch the actual presentation over on The Pokémon Company’s official Youtube channel, or follow along below as we detail everything from the event.

If you’ve been waiting for a better look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to pre-order the upcoming titles and today’s showcase has you convinced, listings are live at Amazon for both of the Gen 9 games. You can also pre-order the titles now courtesy of the Nintendo eShop if you’re more of a fan of digital titles. In either case, the new titles will be launching on November 18.

Pokémon World Championships Trophy

The Pokémon Company is starting off today by talking about the World Championships for 2022. Alongside the trading card game and mainline Pokémon titles, the tournament will now include Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite matches when it kicks off in London later this year. This will be the first in-person event in years since before the pandemic began, as well.

The presentation today also detailed what to expect this fall from some of the mobile titles in the Pokémon Company’s stable. Pokémon GO, Unite, and Masters are all receiving updates ranging from the inclusion of new Pokémon to special events and more. MewTwo will also be joining Pokémon Café Remix, alongside some other monsters that’ll help you hit new high scores.

Finally! We’re onto Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! The new region has been confirmed to be Paldea! This will be the very first open world RPG to enter the Pokémon franchise. The game will be based around three different stories, with the usual quest to become the region’s Pokémon Champion sticking around as the bread and butter. Though one change this time around is that you’ll be able to complete the eight different gym battles in any order. So there’s no set path to Victory Road and Trainers can make their own way through Paldea.

There’s also two other stories that the Pokémon Company notes are going to be packed with surprises. But no new info on that front just yet.

New Pokémon however have been revealed today for the Presents showcase. Entirely new Pokémon like Fidough and Cetitan will be found around the region, as well as new Paldean variants of existing monsters like Wooper, who has a new land form. The livestream today also seems to indicate that Trainers will have access to the new Legendary Pokémon very early on in the game, which will help them traverse the open world region.

We also got a first look at the all-new battle mechanic that will be arriving in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Terastal phenomen will allow Pokémon to Terastallize, proving increased stats to certain moves. The effect will also allow some form changes based on each Pokémon Tera Type. The gameplay showcased a little bit on how this will play out in the games, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the full effects of the mechanic.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Trainers will explore the spacious and varied lands of the Paldea region. Pokémon throughout the Paldea region are known to experience the Terastal Phenomenon, which makes them glisten like gems and gain special powers. Throughout the Paldea region, Trainers can join up to three other players for Tera Raid Battles to take on various Terastallized wild Pokémon.

With under four months left until Trainers can dive into Paldea for themselves, what are you most looking forward to about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!