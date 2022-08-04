Final Audio collaborates with Evangelion for latest pair of mecha-themed earbuds

Final Audio started collaborating with Evangelion back in 2020 with its EVA2020 true wireless earbuds, and now the fifth installment of the mecha-inspired listening experiences is now arriving. Continuing the inspiration based around the anime series’ iconic mechas, the newest pair is themed around Rei’s prototype Unit-00 Eva.

Final Audio Evangelion earbuds arrive in new Rei design

Joining the likes of Unit-01, Unit-02, and Mark.06 versions that have released over the past couple of years, Final Audio is adding yet another pair of Evangelion earbuds into its lineup. Completing the collection of designs based around each of the series’ signature mecha, this time around Ayanami Rei is taking the spotlight as the fifth addition to the stable.

The new form-factor sports a white and black design with transparent blue accenting reminiscent of Rei’s prototype Unit-00 Eva. Color aside, the build itself is themed around the design cues you’d expect to see in Tokyo 3. The design and colorway of the earphones are based on the blue and white hues of Rei’s prototype Unit-00 chassis featuring a mecha-like paneled case and numbered earbuds.

As far as features go, you’ll find the expected true wireless design that comes backed by a companion charging case for 63 hours of playback. You can expect a sound profile in line with the rest of Final Audio’s usual hi-fi quality, with Qualcomm aptX audio in tow.

Looks aside, one of the more unique aspects of the Final Audio Evangelion earbuds is the built-in voice features; fans of the series should recognize Nerve HQ operator Ibuki Maya as one of the more prominent voices on the Geofront. Final Audio has hired the original Japanese and English voice actresses in order to equip the buds with some voice memos to note when the earbuds are turning on, pairing, or connecting to a device. It’s certainly one of the more interesting features that a pair of earbuds can have, and really sell the theming from Studio Khara’s series.

The original few pairs of Evangelion earbuds are currently available for $229 via Final Audio’s Amazon storefront, and we’re expecting to see much of the same from the new Type-REI models. That is, once they officially launch here in the United States in the near future.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve seen some pretty interesting collaborations with Evangelion over the years, and today’s new debuts from Final Audio certainly make one of the unique ones a bit more relevant again. As big of a fan as I was of last year’s JINS glasses themed around the series, these earbuds are packed with all of the design inspiration I’d expect from one of the most iconic anime series out there.

