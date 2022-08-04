Intel’s i5-12400F CPU with 6-cores and DDR5/PCIe 5.0 support falls to new low at $150

Newegg is offering the Intel Core i5-12400F 6-core Desktop Processor for $149.99 shipped with the code W3BBV252 at checkout. Down from $180, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past. Featuring PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, this processor is also compatible with DDR4 and PCIe 4.0 for previous-generation technologies as well as the latest-and-greatest. You’ll find six high-performance cores here and it even includes the ability to boost up to a 117W turbo power for higher workloads. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Today’s lead deal saves you $30 in all, so why not reinvest some of that into a part of your build that will help in more ways than one? Well, right now you can grab WD’s SN570 NVMe SSD with 500GB of storage for just $60. That’s right, just $60 scores 500GB of 3.5GB/s storage that installs with no wires or cables required, as it’ll mount to the M.2 slots on your motherboard.

Don’t forget to check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop that’s powered by Intel’s 12th Generation of processors. It’s on sale for an all-time low of $799 right now, making today a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Intel i5-12400F CPU features:

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400F desktop processor, without processor graphics. Featuring PCIe 5.0 & 4.0 support, DDR5 and DDR4 support, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 desktop processors are optimized for enthusiast gamers and productivity and help deliver high performance. Discrete graphics required. Intel Laminar RM1 included in the box. Compatible with Intel 600 Series Chipset based motherboards. 65W Processor Base Power.

