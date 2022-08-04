Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Mana series, Final Fantasy titles, Chrono Trigger, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday’s collection of discounted Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning’s software deals join price drops on Apple’s just-released Starlight M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe that is now seeing its very first notable discount and more. As for the apps, we have large selection of RPGs from Square Enix including a series of Final Fantasy titles, the entire Mana series, and Chrono Trigger, among others. Head below for a closer look at today’s most notable iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Scary Mortuary Assistant Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $17 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: YFINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Button 3: $30 (Reg. $50)

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $44, Sekiro, DEATHLOOP, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Scary Security Breach Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eat Cake Love: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Popsicle FX: $6 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Image Enhance Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Button 3: $30 (Reg. $50)

More on Adventures of Mana:

Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.

