Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $44, Sekiro, DEATHLOOP, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% off, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest price we have tracked since release. This one just launched back in late June as the latest in the series and a follow up to Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses. Players command characters like Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in “epic real-time battles” as you play through three individual stories, “each with a different ending, from the point of view of a new protagonist.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!