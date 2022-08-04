Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $44, Sekiro, DEATHLOOP, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% off, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest price we have tracked since release. This one just launched back in late June as the latest in the series and a follow up to Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses. Players command characters like Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in “epic real-time battles” as you play through three individual stories, “each with a different ending, from the point of view of a new protagonist.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

