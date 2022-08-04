Save 40% on Spigen’s PocketBoost 10,000mAh USB-C QC 3.0 Power Bank at $21

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its PocketBoost 10,000mAh Power Bank for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35, this is a solid 40% off the going rate, the best we can find, and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. While there are some notable MagSafe solutions out there, those options tend to sit in the 5000mAh range and will run you even more. The PocketBoost features double the capacity alongside Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) tech with dual USB-C and USB-A ports for broad compatibility and up to 18W of power output. It also comes with both of the cables you’ll need. More details below.

A more affordable solution in the 10,000mAh power bank category comes by way of the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. Making use of the on-page coupon at Amazon right now will drop this option below $16 Prime shipped. While it is an older model and doesn’t deliver as much power over its USB-A output, it will juice you back up in a pinch for less cash out of pocket right now.

Spigen PocketBoost Power Bank features:

Power Delivery: Power Delivery (PD) Technology applied for lightning fast USB Type C charging; charge a wide range of USB C devices!

Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) Compatible: Charge a QC 3.0 enabled device at up to 18W with the Spigen PocketBoost. Charge the device from 0% – 50% in 30 minutes!

Dual Ports: With a USB C Port and a USB A port charge two smartphones at the same time!

High Capacity: With 10000mAh capacity charge your smartphones for hours!

