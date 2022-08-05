9to5Toys Daily: August 5, 2022 – M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, Magic Keyboard $299, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8522-11.07-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Acer’s Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop drops $...
Save up to $80 on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch i...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and Spatial Aud...
Ride around town sitting down with $60 off Razor’s el...
Crest Emulsions Teeth Whitening Gel Kit with LED accele...
Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahea...
ASUS’ AX6100 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Mesh System 2-pack re...
Ninja’s iced coffee-ready DualBrew System now wit...
Load more...
Show More Comments