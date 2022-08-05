Beats Studio Buds in all five colors return to best price of the year at $100 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering all five styles of Beats Studio Buds ANC Earbuds for $99.95 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is marking a return to the 2022 low while delivering 33% in savings. This discount beats our previous mention by $20 and is now offering another chance to score the best price yet across all of the different styles. The new Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.95 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the best price in months, as well.

Last week we also saw a notable price cut go live on Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones that is still up for grabs. These cans launched earlier in the spring and after sitting at MSRP for quite some time, are now finally on sale for those who don’t mind going the refurbished route. Sitting at $259, you can score the best-in-class active noise cancelling tech for an all-time low from its usual $398 going rate.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

