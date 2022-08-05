Roborock’s smartphone-controlled Q5 robot vac drops $100 at Amazon to $330, more from $156

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its smart Q5 Robot Vacuum for $329.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $430, this is matching our previous mention at $100 off the going rate. You’ll also find a $100 price drop live on the same model with the 7-week auto-empty bin included. The Q5 delivers an intelligent autonomous cleaning experience with LiDAR navigation, 2700Pa suction power, and 180 minutes of runtime with auto-return charging that can cover 3,230-square feet in one go. Smartphone connectivity also brings a series of user customizations to the table including no-go zones, invisible walls, Siri shortcut support, and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. More details below.

Alongside the deal we spotted on Yeedi’s advanced mapping Wi-Fi robot at $100 off last night, we are also tracking series of ongoing deals on the affordable Anker RoboVacs. While they might not all be as intelligent as the Roborock model above, if you’re just looking for a simple robotic cleaner they will get the job done and for even less in most cases:

Speaking of intelligent helpers for around the house, be sure to dive into our smart home hub for more deals. Alongside this morning’s Echo promotion, we are also tracking a notable deal on Philips Hue’s new Gradient Signe Table Lamp. Now sitting at a new all-time low price, you’ll find this smart lighting solution down at under $156 shipped right now alongside a host of other Philips Hue gear right here.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 2700Pa Suction: Roborock Q5 is the upgraded version of S4 Max.With powerful 2700Pa suction, the Roborock Q5 easily picks up pet hair, dust and finer dirts from floors or carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Auto Empty Dock Pure Support: The Roborock Q5 is compatible with the Auto Empty Dock Pure (sold separately), which offers automatic dust collection and holds up to 7-weeks of dust.

Precision Mapping with PreciSense LiDAR: LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps, and Q5 can save up to 4 maps. Use 3D Mapping to view your home in 3D and add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

