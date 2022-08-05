CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Keyboard sees second discount to low of $130

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low price and is the second discount with the first lasting just a day. This keyboard comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches for a “silky smooth keypress.” Each key also has RGB backlighting with the new CORSAIR AXON processing technology providing “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing.” This same processing tech allows this keyboard to communicate with your PC at up to 8,000Hz and scan the keys at 4,00Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to more easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more about this gaming keyboard.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $40.50. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlight, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse. I recently upgraded to this keyboard and have yet to experience any issues with it, though you have no control over the effects with any key.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this keyboard. We’re also tracking a deal on the Elgato Stream Deck XL at its new Amazon 2022 low price of $204. As its name implies, this device can be used as a control interface for streamers with a total of 32 programmable LCD buttons.

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers an iconic aluminum frame and even better performance, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and world-renowned CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches. Win in style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media. With a tournament switch for instant compliance with competition guidelines and onboard storage for up to 50 profiles, the K70 RGB PRO is ready to take on any challenge.

