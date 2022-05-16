Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Get ready for more bean-based shenanigans as multiplayer party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is preparing to go FREE and hit new platforms. Fans of the game have been waiting for the hit to new platforms, and today, developer Mediatonic announced it would be getting the free-to-play treatment come next month, alongside its debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and the Epic Games Store for PC gamers. Head below for more details on the soon-to-be-free multiplayer party game as well as details on cross-play features and the new content coming to Fall Guys.

Fall Guys multiplayer party game goes FREE

After being delayed from its original summer 2021 release, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is finally ready to launch on new platforms alongside the already available version for PlayStation 4 and PS5. Not only is it set for launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Epic’s PC platform, but the game will also hit Nintendo’s Switch console to coincide with its transition to a free-to-play model.

That news gets even sweeter when you realize that it also comes along with both cross-progression and cross-play, so you can battle it out with friends no matter which platform they fancy.

See more 👑 Get ready to compete for the Crown 👑

@FallGuysGame is going free and coming to #NintendoSwitch on June 21 with cross-play, cross-platform parties, cross-progression and more!



Pre-register today: https://t.co/Wa868TnPOm pic.twitter.com/QkKgNoUeq3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 16, 2022

All of the new features, additional platform support, and free-to-play model will hit alongside the multiplayer party game’s new season of fresh content, including additional challenges, in-game events, and maps and locations, to name a few. Mediatonic is introducing a new in-game currency known as Show-Bucks, which can be used to purchase a season pass, but there will also be a completely free progression track, according to reports.

Folks who already paid for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are on the list to receive the Legacy Pack content seen above, which includes the aforementioned new season’s worth of content in the form of a season pass alongside some cosmetics.

The Fall Guys multiplayer party game will hit Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and the Epic Games Store on June 21, 2022, when the new season launches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!