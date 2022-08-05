Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and Spatial Audio at $130 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $129.99 shipped in the white colorway. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer comes within $10 of the Prime Day mention from last month and amounts to $70 in savings. This is the second-best price to date, as well. Just as you’d expect from their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

Taking on a more colorful approach, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the Samsung features. These are sitting at $32 and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance. These aren’t going to sound quite as good or deliver higher-end features, but will handle your daily listening needs for far less.

Earlier this morning, we also saw a notable price cut go live on the new Sony LinkBuds S. These unique earbuds not only arrive as some of the lightest hi-fi buds on the market with ANC, but also sport adaptable listening that adjusts playback to your surroundings. And best of all, you can score all of those features at the lowest price to date of $148.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

