New all-time low drops Sony LinkBuds S with adjustable ambient audio settings to $148

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S in both styles for $148 shipped. Normally fetching $198, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $50 off. We last saw it on sale for $10 more over Prime Day, and this discount marks only the third chance to save period on the new releases. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Taking on a more colorful approach, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the Sony branding or ambient feature set. Taking a more true wireless approach than the around-neck design on the Flex, these are sitting at $32 and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance.

If you’re in the market for a more sport-focused pair of earbuds, this morning also saw price cuts go live on the Beats Studio Buds. Heading into the weekend, there’s now another chance to score the best price of the year at $100 in all five colors of the fitness buds with $50 in savings attached. These aren’t quite as uniquely-featured as the lead deal, but might be the safer option for bringing along on runs and the like.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

