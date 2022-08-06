Marshall’s new Motif ANC earbuds see rare discount to $180, Minor III at $110, more

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Motif True Wireless ANC Headphones for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this is one of the first discounts we’ve seen at $20 off, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Packed into Marshall’s usual signature vinyl-wrapped design, the new Motif true wireless earbuds step up to deliver a flagship listening experience centered around active noise cancellation. The buds themselves pack 4.5 hours of playback, with the companion charging case delivering an extra 20. In our hands-on review, we walked away impressed and noted how Marshall has paired stylish designs with perfectly-balanced EQ settings.

On the more affordable side of Marshall’s latest earbuds stable, the Minor III are also on sale at Amazon. Dropping to $109.99, these true wireless earbuds are down from the usual $130 price tag and marking one of the very first discounts to date. Sporting 25 hour of playback, there’s the same vinyl styles as noted above just without the inclusion of active noise cancellation. Everything is centered around 12mm drivers with Bluetooth 5.2 rounding out the experience. We also reviewed these alongside the Motif above, and walked away with a solid impression.

Amazon also currently offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $170 following a price hike earlier in the year, today’s offer is the best discount of the year at $50 off. Delivering one of the brand’s most compact designs yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons to pull of the signature retro look. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If your portable speaker game could use all-new releases, we just took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest offerings earlier in the month. Arriving as the refreshed Emberton II and entirely new Willen, these speakers both come wrapped in retro vinyl designs that can pump out some balanced and loud tunes with internal batteries. Get a closer look at what the experience offers for both of them in our review.

Boasting the biggest sound in the smallest package, Motif A.N.C. delivers on its promise. These headphones know that your music is everything, and that’s why their design puts it first. Have as little or as much control as you like, with EQ settings that can be adjusted in the dedicated app. Experience amplified audio in a well-fitting design that is made for all-day listening.When you want to shut down the noise around you and deep dive into your music without distraction, Motif A.N.C. has your back.

