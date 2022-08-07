Call of Duty Next livestream set to show future of the franchise alongside September beta access

Last we checked in with Call of Duty, the best teams in the competitive league were squaring off in Brooklyn with the Major IV tournament. Today, we’re now getting a teaser as to what’s next from the popular franchise, with the announcement of Call of Duty Next, a live event later this fall. Showcasing the future of the series including gameplay coverage of Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer modes and more, there’s also information on the first round of beta access for those who pre-ordered the game.

Call of Duty Next set to show future of the franchise

Described as detailing the “imminent future” of the franchise, Call of Duty Next will fittingly be showing gamers what to expect from the upcoming additions to the series. Putting Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer modes in the spotlight, developer Infinity Ward also has plenty more in-store for the future of the game when things go live on September 15.

Call of Duty: Warzone, the franchise’s battle Royale title will also be joining in on the virtual fanfare as well as the mobile version of the game. In any case, it’ll be delivering an “era-defining franchise event” for those looking to see what’s next from Call of Duty.

Alongside expected gameplay footage of all three titles, we’re expecting to see plenty of notable Call of Duty streamers making an appearance to show off new mechanics, maps, and more.

As of now, Infinity Ward has yet to announce what time on Thursday, September 15 the Call of Duty Next stream will take place. But what we do know is when players will be able to first try out the new titles for themselves.

Modern Warfare II beta access launching in September

Announced alongside the Call of Duty Next event itself, the company has clued gamers in for when you’ll be able to dive into the beta for Modern Warfare 2. Everything kicks off on September 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. for PlayStation players who have already locked in their pre-orders. All other PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to get in on the action a couple of days later on Sunday, September 20, while Xbox and PC players will have to wait until the following week on Thursday, September 22 to dive into the beta.

Modern Warfare 2 is then set to launch later this fall on October 28. If you still haven’t scored a pre-order, and the early beta access, the title is now available at Amazon to lock-in early. Players on PS5 and Xbox can secure themselves a beta key.

