9to5Toys Daily: August 8, 2022 – iPad Air 4 $149 off, iPhone 13 cases $36, Anker gear, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8822-11.02-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pad & Quill’s handmade linen 16-inch M1 MacB...
Sun Joe 15-inch electric hedge trimmer sees first disco...
eufy’s latest Smart Scale P2 Pro syncs 16 health...
Tailgate-ready steel Masterbuilt Portable Grill now $11...
Twelve South’s new iPad mini 6 BookBook leather c...
Creality updates CR-Laser Falcon laser engraver/cutter ...
Logitech’s G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless...
Razer’s LE Captain America Xbox controller and charge...
Load more...
Show More Comments