Anker starts the week with latest sale on USB-C chargers, ANC earbuds, more from $9

Anker is starting off the week today with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront across a wide range of smartphone accessories for iPhones and Android devices. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $14.39. Down from $20, this is a new all-time low at 28% off the usual going rate and $1 under our previous mention. With new iPhones slated to ship next month that won’t include a wall adapter in the box, grabbing one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers is an ideal solution to be ready. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more from $9.

Another one of our top picks is the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $99.99 in all four colors. Down from $170, this is marking one of the best discounts to date at $70 off while beating our previous mention by $30. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enter in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

Anker iPhone and Android accessory deals:

Last week we also just recently went hands-on with Anker’s just-released accessory. Entering the GaNPrime lineup, the new 65W USB-C power bank delivers a versatile way to refuel iPhone and even MacBooks when out and about. We called it the Swiss Army knife of chargers in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

