Anker starts the week with latest sale on USB-C chargers, ANC earbuds, more from $9

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 40% From $9

Anker is starting off the week today with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront across a wide range of smartphone accessories for iPhones and Android devices. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $14.39. Down from $20, this is a new all-time low at 28% off the usual going rate and $1 under our previous mention. With new iPhones slated to ship next month that won’t include a wall adapter in the box, grabbing one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers is an ideal solution to be ready. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more from $9.

Another one of our top picks is the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $99.99 in all four colors. Down from $170, this is marking one of the best discounts to date at $70 off while beating our previous mention by $30. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enter in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

Anker iPhone and Android accessory deals:

Last week we also just recently went hands-on with Anker’s just-released accessory. Entering the GaNPrime lineup, the new 65W USB-C power bank delivers a versatile way to refuel iPhone and even MacBooks when out and about. We called it the Swiss Army knife of chargers in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features: 

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ninja’s 6.5-qt. 14-in-1 pressure air fryer hits o...
Anker launches new laser-guided eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid...
Smartphone Accessories: 48W USB-C/A Car Charger with MF...
Golf Apparel Shop celebrates extra 25% off Jack Nicklau...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Papers, Please, T...
LG’s prev-gen. gram 16-inch laptop with i7 CPU an...
Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapd...
Philips Hue 3-bulb Smart Button HomeKit starter kits fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments