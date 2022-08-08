Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases fall to $36 Amazon lows (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering the official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case for $35.99 shipped in both Midnight and Golden Brown colorways. Normally fetching $59 in either case, today’s offer amounts to a pair of all-time lows from the usual $59 going rates. Those nearly 40% price cuts are marking only the second time the prices have dropped this low on the respective styles and deliver a rare chance to save.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases covers your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. Head below for more.

Alongside the more premium leather models above, we’re also seeing some price cuts go live on Apple’s in-house clear covers for select iPhone 13 series handsets. Dropping down to $39 from the usual $49 price tag, these are some rare discounts at 20% off. Sure these won’t deliver the eye-catching and high-end builds as noted above, but will let you show off the look of your device. Here are the models on sale:

This week is also off to a notable start with a collection of other discounts up for grabs in our Apple guide. Much like how today’s lead deal lets you outfit your iPhone with an in-house accessory, we’re tracking some price cuts to upgrade the iPad Pro experience. Headlined by a pair of Magic Keyboards for the Apple’s latest iPadOS machines, there’s also the first price cut in months on Apple Pencil 2.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

