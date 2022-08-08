Bring Siri control to the front door with a new Level Smart Lock all-time low of $169 (Save 32%)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $169.30 shipped in Satin Nickel. Typically selling for $249, this is a new all-time low at 32% off. Beating the previous Prime Day mention by an extra $20, today’s offer is noticeably below past markdowns. Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys to provide an alternative to using your smartphone. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

As far as other notable ways to upgrade your Siri setup, last week saw a rare discount go live on Apple’s new blue HomePod mini that’s still up for grabs. On sale for the lowest price of the year that isn’t locked behind a membership, the $90 sale price makes for a more affordable way to bring the Thread-enabled smart speaker into your HomeKit setup.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

