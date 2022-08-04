Store thousands of files or your game library on Seagate’s 4TB portable drive down at $85

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $100 these days, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon over the last year outside of a one day offer at $80. These HDDs certainly aren’t as fast as the modern portable SSD options, but if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck on a GB by GB basis, the value here might be hard to pass up. Scoring 4TB of portable SSD will cost you hundreds for comparison. Compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation over USB, it makes for an affordable way to store thousands of pictures and documents, your game library, and more without spending a fortune on the same amount of storage space elsewhere. More details below.

There really aren’t very many brand name options that can deliver 4TB for $85 right now. But you could drop down to the Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External HDD at $62 shipped on Amazon. This is a light discount from the $70 going rate and another way to land some economically-priced storage capacity to your setup.

But if you’re looking for a more high-tech and modern solution for your game library and the like, check out the ongoing all-time lows on Lexar’s 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 portable gaming SSD. Not only will this model leave just about any HDD setup in the dust in terms of speed, but it also packs some built-in RGB lighting and an aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish. Take a closer look in our recent deal coverage.

Seagate Portable 4TB External HDD features:

Easily store and access 4TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a USB external hard drive

Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this external hard drive makes backup a snap just drag and drop

To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition no software required

This USB drive provides plug and play simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable

