Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones with ANC ditch retro designs for 60-hour battery

Today, Sennheiser is announcing the latest additions to its collection of flagship ANC headphones with the new Momentum 4. Centered around improved active noise cancelation and a refreshed design, Sennheiser is going all in on the function with 60-hour battery life while ditching the usual retro stylings.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 sport a new look

Right off the bat, the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 aren’t quite what we’ve come to expect from the audio brand. Past flagship releases have been coated in the usual retro stylings that you’ve historically found, but not anymore. Gone are the leather stylings, and in place is a more lightweight build that’s said to deliver a more comfortable listening experience.

That makes the Momentum 4 headphones more akin to the likes of Bose and Sony’s latest cans, rather than the signature Sennheiser aesthetic. One thing that Sennheiser isn’t copying from its competitors though is the battery life, which emerges as one of the notable ways that these new releases stand out. You’re looking at nearly double the usage of competitors, with the Momentum 4s delivering up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge.

As far as other changes go for the next-generation cans, Sennheiser is also moving away from the physical buttons that past models have had to control playback for its new Momentum 4. That feature seems to be tied to the retro stylings, which are being replaced with tap and swipe gestures. Speaking of the new form-factor again, these new releases can also no longer fold up. But at least Sennheiser is throwing in an improved case. Superior active noise cancellation rounds out the new inclusions, which allows these new releases to take on the best-in-class alternatives from Bose and Sony.

From there, Sennheiser is actually keeping much of the feature set the same. The internal 42mm drivers are largely the same as the previous-generation, but feature updating tuning to make up for the years that have passed since the predecessors released. There’s still multipoint Bluetooth connectivity that’s backed by wired USB-C audio and support for AAC, SBC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive.

Going up for pre-order tomorrow on August 9, the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 will retail for $349.95. They’ll begin officially shipping later on in the month come August 23.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even if the signature Sennheiser stylings are gone for the newest iterations, I really appreciate that the company is relying on the actual listening experience with the new Momentum 4. Putting function over form may be blending in with the rest of the ANC headphone brands, Apple aside, but at lease these new cans still have a slick design.

