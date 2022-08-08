Twelve South’s new iPad mini 6 BookBook leather cover drops to $62 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad mini 6 at $62.08 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking only the second discount to date, this one just joined the Twelve South stable back in April and is now seeing a rare price cut. Down from $70, we’ve only seen it go for less once before in a sitewide sale back in May, with today’s offer marking the second-best discount to date. Covering your iPad mini 6 in a genuine leather build, this BookBook case sports Twelve South’s signature design that’s meant to look like a vintage book. Stylish looks aside, there’s also a hardback protective case on the inside that can be angled for typing or more comfortable drawing sessions. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

While it’s not made of leather, it’s still worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $56 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with whatever device colorway you’re rocking.

If you’re looking to apply those same iconic stylings to some other gear in your Apple setup, the BookBook savings also carry over to some other covers. Right now, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro case is marked down to the best price of the year at $57, with 30% in savings attached. That’s alongside the MacBook model, which can house everything from the latest M2 Air to older machines and more at $63.

Twelve South BookBook Case features:

BookBook’s exterior is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. A seperate interior frame allows iPad to tilt to any angle and gives access to all ports easily, while a microfiber lining prevents scratching. BookBook’s unique look is often imitated, but none come close to the original. We use traditional book-binding techniques and hand finishing to make it look as close to its namesake as possible. Theives won’t target your iPad in BookBook.

