Bose Headphones 700 fall as low as $279 with active noise cancellation in tow (Reg. $399)

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 shipped in several styles. Also matched directly from Bose. Normally selling for $399, today’s offer is matching the lowest price of the year at $70 off, as well as our previous mention from back in April. Those who don’t mind going with an officially refurbished model courtesy of Bose can drop the price down to $279. In either case, Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

A great alternative to the flagship Bose cans above would be Anker’s recent Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. These arrive at under $72 on Amazon and deliver hybrid active noise cancellation that should do a solid job at blocking out ambient audio even if it isn’t quite as notable as what Bose brings to the table. There’s also 40-hour playback as well as custom EQ settings via the companion app.

Though for the latest in over-ear models, last night saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

