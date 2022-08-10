Carhartt drops new fall gear including durable workwear, denim, and layers to keep you warm

Carhartt is known for its durable workwear, and the brand just dropped new fall arrivals. There are 148 new arrivals for fall with an array of items for the entire family. Plus, pricing starts at just $7 for accessories. Whether you need new apparel for work, back to school, or everyday jobs, this new line has something for you. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from Carhartt – and you will want to check out the new Southern Tide Golf line as well.

New Carhartt denim for fall

Carhartt always has the worker in mind, and that’s exactly why their new denim is durable and ready to work from day one. This new line was made for men and women and designed to “fit better, work harder, and have your back for decades to come.” One of the most notable items from this line is the Carhartt Force Straight Fit Low Rise Tapered Jeans for men. This denim was built to move with Rugged Flex stretch technology and sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you cool on any job. It’s also made with a heavyweight cotton that makes it highly durable as well.

For women, the Rugged Flex Slim Fit Jeans are a standout from this new line. These jeans are available in two color options and come in short, regular, or tall options as well. A highlight of this style is that it won’t sag or bag with wear, and it has a mid-rise waist to stay put whether you need to crawl, bend, or kneel. The polished look also will be nice weather you’re at work or on a date night.

Fall layering pieces

Stay warm this fall at tailgates or the job site in the Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover. This thermal shirt was designed to layer perfectly under vests or jacket, and it has hand-warmer pockets, too. It’s available in four of Carhartt’s new coloring options, and it has side-seam construction minimizes twisting.

Another new arrival and best-seller from Carhartt is the Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. This shirt looks great on its own or layered, and you can choose from an array of color options. The chest pocket has a logo on it to make it fashionable as well as functional too. Better yet, it’s priced from just $12.50 and has more than 1,800 positive reviews.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!