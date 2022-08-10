ecobee SmartThermostat helps you ride out the heatwave with Siri at $196 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $195.95 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is marking the first discount since Prime Day and delivers the second-best price of the year at $53 off. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the last few weeks of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $147.98 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. This one is now only down from the usual $179 price tag, but also $1 less than our previous Prime Day mention to mark the best discount of the year. As far as features go, you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system for cooling off through the rest of summer. Especially at $31 off.

Over in our smart home guide this week, you’ll find a collection of other price cuts for your Siri setup. Bringing much of the same voice control as noted above to the front door, one of the week’s more eye-catching price cuts has a new all-time low arrive on the Level Lock Smart Lock. This offering typically fetches $249 and is now down to $169.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

